Renewed attack on Iran could jeopardize millions of civilians

Speaking to Al Jazeera TV network, Spoljaric emphasized that the only viable path to ensuring civilian safety is a return to dialogue and diplomacy, not further escalation.

Her remarks come amid heightened tensions following the recent US-Israeli war of aggression on Iran, where attacks hit civilian sites in Tehran and other major cities, including on schools and universities, sports complexes and research institutes, among other places.

On Wednesday, Spoljaric visited several residential areas in the Iranian capital that were hit during the recent attacks, calling attention to the humanitarian toll of the war.

Regarding the wider regional situation, the ICRC chief expressed deep concern for civilians in Gaza, where she said living conditions have become extremely difficult, requiring urgent international intervention to prevent total human collapse.

Spoljaric also discussed the crisis in Lebanon, noting that more than one million people have been displaced within weeks due to ongoing warfare and that large parts of residential areas have been destroyed.

She urged all parties to safeguard medical personnel and humanitarian responders amid the conflict.

MNA