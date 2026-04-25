No meeting planned to take place between Iran, US

"We arrive in Islamabad, Pakistan, for an official visit. FM Araghchi will be meeting with Pakistani high-level officials in concert with their ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression and the restitution of peace in our region," Baghaei wrote on an X post early on Saturday.

"No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the U.S. Iran's observations would be conveyed to Pakistan," he underlined.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi began a regional tour to Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow on Friday.

Holding bilateral consultations, discussing the current developments in the region, as well as the latest status of the war imposed by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran, have been cited as the main aims of the visit.

MNA