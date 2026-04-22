Israeli regime continues attacks, Hezbollah responds

Local media in southern Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in the town of Al-Tayri in southern Lebanon.

At the same time, Lebanese sources pointed to artillery attacks by the Israeli army on the Ras Al-Dhahr neighborhood in the west of the Mays Al-Jabal district in the south of the country.

Moreover, Israeli media reported that the Israeli army completely destroyed a village during its operations in southern Lebanon.

According to the reports, residential houses were destroyed using explosives in the operations, followed by a widespread fire in the area.

This is the second time that the Israeli army has violated the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

In reaction to the breach of the 10-day ceasefire, Hezbollah's had dealt a lethal blow to the occupiers.

The resistance group in a statement said that it had targeted an Israeli military gathering center in the town of Al-Bayda with a one-way drone and set it on fire.

Hezbollah announced in its statement, "In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the violation of the ceasefire by the Israeli enemy and its continued aggression against villages in southern Lebanon with artillery, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched a surprise attack at 11:00 on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, targeting the newly established artillery positions of the Israeli enemy army in the city of Al-Bayyad and setting it on fire."

MNA/6808393