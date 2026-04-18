Lebanon ceasefire result of resistance sacrifices: Qassem

In a message released on Saturday night, Hezbollah's Secretary General appreciated Iran's support for the resistance, emphasizing that the ceasefire in Lebanon would not have been possible without the legendary performance of the resistance fighters.

“Many thanks to the heroes of the resistance who blocked the advance of the Israeli enemy despite the deployment of 100,000 soldiers on the borders,” Qassem said.

Meanwhile, he said that the resistance does not trust the enemy and will keep its finger on the triggers to respond proportionately to any breach of ceasefire.

Qassem further announced the Hezbollah terms to draw the path towards the ceasefire, which are as following:

- The first step is a permanent cessation of aggression throughout Lebanon in the air, land and sea.

- The second step is the complete withdrawal of the Zionist enemy from Lebanese soil to the border line.

- The third step is the release of prisoners.

-The fourth step is the return of residents to their cities and villages in border areas.

- The fifth step is the beginning of reconstruction with international-Arab support and national responsibility.

-Hezbollah is ready for the highest level of cooperation with the Lebanese government within a new framework for the realization of national sovereignty.

MNA/6804467