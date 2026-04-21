Yemen not neutral towards American-Zionist aggression on Iran

Sayyid Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, the leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement, said in a speech on Tuesday that the slogans of “changing the Middle East" under the pretext of "fighting terrorism" and other slogans of this kind are all deceptive and false.

He criticized the Arab rulers Obeying and obeying the enemies and joining them is one of the worst manifestations of apostasy and retreating from the principles, values and noble Islamic morality.

He emphasized that this haste and cowardice on the part of the regimes, governments and leaders serves the American-Israeli aggression that targets this nation.

He added: "In some Persian Gulf countries, the situation has reached a point where anyone who writes a tweet expressing sympathy for the Palestinian people is punished, imprisoned and fined."

The Ansarullah Leader noted that in some Persian Gulf countries, security organizations have issued instructions that prohibit any expression of sympathy for Hezbollah and the Lebanese people in the face of Israeli aggression.

He emphasized that while some Persian Gulf countries prohibit praying against the enemies and Zionists and criticizing the enemy’s crimes, they allow expressing loyalty to the enemy, justifying its crimes, criticizing resistance fighters, and insulting the Palestinian people.

The Ansarullah Leader noted that the enemies want to impose a state of suffocation and silence on the entire Islamic world and prevent any reaction to the tyranny of America and Israel.

He also said that the Arab regimes of the Persian Gulf are trying to justify the enemies’ defeat and sell it as a victory.

Sayyed al-Houthi added that despite the strength of the Yemenis’ positions in supporting Gaza in the naval battle against the United States, Israel, and Britain, and despite America’s admission to defeat, the media of some regimes tried to portray the issue exactly the opposite.

"After the Islamic Revolution, the official Arab regimes and the Persian Gulf countries moved towards hostility towards Iran and accepting the logic of the Jews. Some of the regimes and Persian Gulf states moved towards using the same Jewish rehtoric against any free nations against the US and Israel.”

“It is necessary for the entire nation and all Muslims to stand on the same path and in the same direction against the American rebellion and Israeli aggression,” Houthi said.

The Yemeni leader went on to laud the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance in the face of aggression on Islamic Ummah, saying that “The Islamic Revolution’s stance toward the Zionist plan is honorable and worthy of recognition, and should serve as a unifying point for the Ummah.”

“Cooperation centered on jihad and resistance is a model for the entire Ummah to understand the importance of cooperation and collective movement. The enemies are trying to destroy Iran’s position, while this Islamic position is great and important. They want to get rid of Iran in order to complete the occupation of Arab countries,” Houthi later explained.

“The situation in the region will not calm down unless the Zionist regime’s plan is defeated. The current ceasefire is on the verge of ending and was very fragile, and the possibility of escalating tensions is high. Our position against the American-Israeli aggression that targeted the nation and the Islamic Republic of Iran is clear and already declared, and it is not neutrality. We are facing the Zionist enemy and its American partner, and if the enemy escalates tensions, we will also escalate tensions. If the ceasefire remains stable, there is no doubt that other rounds are on the way, because this is just a ceasefire in a round of continuous fighting with the enemy,” the Yemeni leader concluded.

MNA/ 6807357