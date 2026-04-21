Iran ready to respond to enemy ceasefire violations

Major General Ali Abdollahi, Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issued a statement on the occasion of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) establishment, saying, “The heroic Iranian nation today takes pride in the power, readiness, and comprehensive strategic capabilities of the IRGC and other defender forces of the homeland, who with devastating missile and drone strikes have driven the Zionist enemy and terrorist America to desperation and exhaustion, forcing them to helplessly request a ceasefire.”

“The people of Iran, with their passionate and widespread presence in squares and streets, have not abandoned their support for the armed forces.”

“The brave armed forces of Iran, together with the government and the noble and wonder-creating nation of Iran, united and integrated in full compliance with the directives of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, are prepared to deliver decisive, determining, and immediate responses to enemy threats and actions.”

“The armed forces, holding the upper hand, will not allow the lying and delusional President of the United States to misuse and falsely and deceitfully narrate the situation on the ground during periods of silence in military combat, especially regarding the management and control of the Strait of Hormuz, and will competently respond to any breach of commitment.”

MNA