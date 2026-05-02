Iran Armed Forces fully ready to counter enemy’s hostile act

Speaking in a televised interview on Saturday, Brigadier General Mohammad Jafar Asadi shed light on the recent developments in the region and the possibility of the outbreak of tension between Iran and the United States, emphasizing that a renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely, and evidence has shown that the United States is not adhering to any promises or agreements and international obligations.

Regarding the Armed Forces' response to any further adventurism by the United States, Brigadier General Asadi stressed, “We are fully prepared to confront any hostile action with utmost power."

The Armed Forces of the country owes its success to the unity and amity of noble people of the country with their massive participation in the streets and thoroughfares, he said, adding, “As martyred Leader of the Islamic revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has emphasized, today, all pillars of the government have established strong unity among themselves in spite of all plots and conspiracies waged by enemies against the country.”

The Armed Forces of the country are fully prepared to give a crushing response to the enemy’s potential attack against the country, he reiterated.

MNA/6817278