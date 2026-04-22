Gen. Jahanshahi vows crushing response to any ground invasion

Speaking during an inspection visit to the border areas where the army ground forces are stationed on Wednesday, General Jahanshahi lauded the high morale and preparendess level of the troops under his command, warning the enemy to think twice before any gournd invasion.

"With this high morale and the support of the Iranian nation for the armed forces, any enemy attack on the country's land borders will be met with a crushing and regret-inducing response," he said.

"We advise the enemy not to make mistakes in calculating the morale and combat capabilities of the Iranian warriors," the Army Ground Forces commander hioghlighted.

He on behailf of the Army Ground Forces promised the heroic Iranian nation, who are constantly there to support the military: "The country's borders will be secure and peaceful with the deployment of the armed forces. The movements of the enemies will be monitored and observed moment by moment, and through the vigilance of the nation's soldiers at the borders, any threat against the honorable and dear people of Iran will receive a decisive response."

MNA/6808452