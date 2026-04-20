Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss ceasefire, region in call

The Iranian minister reiterated his appreciation for goodwill efforts and Pakistan's mediation in the ceasefire-related negotiations, considered the provocative actions and continuous violations of the ceasefire by the United States, especially threats and aggression against Iranian commercial ships, and contradictory positions and intimidating rhetoric against Iran, as a major barrier to the continuation of the diplomatic process, and stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran will take into account all aspects of the matter and make a decision on how to continue the path.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan emphasized the continuation of consultations to help strengthen peace and stability in the region.

MNA