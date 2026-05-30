Tehran, Yazd to host fourth Iran-Africa Economic Conference

A coordination meeting was held in Yazd on Saturday, attended by provincial officials, the assistant to the foreign minister and director-general for Africa, the head of the East Africa department, and the head of the ministry's domestic representative offices. The gathering focused on logistical and substantive preparations for the summit.

Officials emphasised the importance of developing international engagement and expanding economic cooperation, and agreed on arrangements for hosting the event in Yazd.

The summit is designed to strengthen trade and economic relations between Iran and African countries.

No dates for the summit were immediately announced.

MNA