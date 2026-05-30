Iran reports 24 more vessels transited Hormuz with clearance

Iran's IRGC Navy announced Friday that 24 vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours under coordination with both the IRGC and the Foreign Ministry, as the daily flow of commercial traffic through the waterway continues to grow.

The IRGC Navy's public relations office noted that the number of ships holding valid clearance is, in fact, higher than the number allowed to transit each day. A daily cap is being applied to prevent congestion in the strait, meaning authorised vessels are cleared in managed batches rather than all at once.

The security of vessels transiting along Iran's designated route through the strait is guaranteed by IRGC Navy operations, the statement said.

The announcement also addressed the broader picture directly. While transit through the Strait of Hormuz is accelerating, the IRGC Navy said this does not represent a return to pre-war conditions. Military vessels and ships belonging to hostile countries remain barred from passage. Any vessel entering Iranian-managed waters without authorisation, the statement warned, will be confronted.

MNA