Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon exceeds 3,350

"The overall death toll since the outbreak of the ongoing armed escalation on March 2 has climbed to 3,355, with 10,095 people being injured," it said in a statement posted on its X page.

According to the ministry, at least 150 airstrikes were delivered during the day, targeting the settlements of Ain Qana, Arnoun, Zebdin, Kfar Tebnit, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, and Sir al-Gharbiyeh.

Rescue and clear-up operations continue, so the number of casualties may go further up by the end of the day, it added.

MNA