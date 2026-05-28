Iran’s frozen assets must be released unconditionally

“We are seeking the release of all Iranian assets frozen by the United States, and this is the legal right of the Iranian nation,” Ali Baqeri said in an interview with Russia’s RIANOVOSTI news agency.

“Iran’s assets must be returned to Iran in full and unconditionally,” he emphasized.

His remarks come as the exchange of messages between Iran and the US continues over a possible memorandum of understanding continues but disagreements remain over some clauses and phrases in the text.

Following a visit by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the accompanying delegation to Qatar for discussions on the MoU and an end to the US-Israeli aggression, there has been progress on the issue of the release of $12 billion of Iran’s frozen assets. However, some details of this issue are not yet final.

There have been no direct negotiations between Iran and the US since the Islamabad talks, and the process of exchanging messages and drafting a possible memorandum of understanding has been pursued through a mediator.

MNA