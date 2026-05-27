IRGC Aerospace warns enemies of new level of retaliation

Ali Naderi, the deputy for public relations of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), made the remarks in a television program on the IRIB’s Channel 3, according to Press TV.

“If the enemies once again resort to military action, the Islamic Republic’s method of confrontation will be different from what they have witnessed so far, and they will face a new face and image of Iran’s combat power on the battlefield.”

He said Iran has become much stronger and more prepared in both offensive and defensive domains compared to the past, drawing on lessons learned from the second and third imposed wars against the United States and the Zionist regime.

“Our fingers are on the trigger.”

Naderi said Iran has gained valuable experiences from the second and third imposed wars and has found the way to counter enemy threats.

“The method of combat, protection of systems, and safeguarding of personnel and comrades in the Aerospace Force have become completely different compared to the second imposed war, and statistics also confirm this,” he said.

He said during the third imposed war, the number of military personnel martyred in military centers dropped sharply, and the enemy could not inflict serious damage on operational forces.

MNA