Fire breaks out in one of Russia's southern ports

Rostov region Governor Yury Slyusar said on Telegram that fires on the tanker and in the port of Taganrog - a city of about 240,000 - had been extinguished, with no oil spill reported. Two people were injured, he said.

The city's mayor, Svetlana Kambulova, said a local state of emergency, introduced on May 27, had been extended.

In the neighboring Krasnodar region, authorities in Armavir, which has a population of 185,000, said a fire at an oil depot in the city's industrial zone had been brought under control and that there were no injuries.

Rostov governor Slyusar said that almost 50 drones had been downed in the region, with attacks reported across the province, which borders Ukraine's Donbas, the focus of fighting between Russia and Ukraine.

MNA