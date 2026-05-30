Trump's ceasefire post reflects his wishes, not agreed terms

A senior Iranian official has pushed back sharply against Donald Trump's latest public statements on a ceasefire agreement, telling the news website Al Araby Al Jadeed that Tehran has not yet given final approval to any memorandum of understanding, that significant gaps remain across several files, and that Trump's characterisations of the deal reflect his personal interpretation rather than the agreed text.

The Iranian source, responding to Trump's most recent post on the state of ceasefire negotiations, said the US president had been presenting his wishes as established facts.

The source confirmed that Iran has not yet formally approved the memorandum of understanding. Negotiations, the official said, continue to face the same core problem that has plagued the process throughout: America's contradictory and shifting approach, which the source described as the single biggest obstacle to reaching any agreement.

On the nuclear dimension, the source said that no discussions on the details of the nuclear file have taken place and Trump's statements about removing Iran's enriched uranium are his personal wishes and do not reflect anything agreed or discussed at the negotiating table.

The source acknowledged that broad outlines of an understanding on the Strait of Hormuz and Lebanon have been reached. However, the official stressed that what Trump said about the strait represents his personal interpretation of those outlines, not their agreed-upon content.

The source concluded by characterising Trump's most recent post as a selective reading of certain elements from a possible agreement, taken out of context, and not an accurate or complete representation of where negotiations actually stand.

"Differences on several files are continuing," the official said.

MNA