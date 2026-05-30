Iranian missiles win concessions: Chief negotiator

The Iranian Parliament speaker made the remark in a post on his X account on Friday, expressing Tehran’s explicit stance on negotiations with the US aimed at ending the war in the region.

“We seize concessions not through dialogue, but with missiles. In negotiations, we merely make them understand,” Qalibaf said.

He added that Iran has “no trust in guarantees or words as only actions are the measures”, emphasizing, “No action will be taken before the other side acts.”

“The winner of any agreement is the one who prepares better for war from the day after,” Qalibaf pointed out, Press TV reported.

Indirect talks between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan and facilitated by Qatar, continue based on the Islamic Republic's 14-point proposal to reach a memorandum aimed at putting an end to the US-Israeli imposed war, halt American maritime aggression, and secure the release of Iran’s blocked assets.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters on Monday that the indirect talks with the United States are centered on ending aggression on all fronts and that the nuclear issue or the management of the Strait of Hormuz are not part of the negotiations.

Despite suggestions that indirect talks between Tehran and Washington are close to lead to a memorandum, an informed source said on Friday that the text of a possible memorandum has not yet been finalized.

Speaking to Tasnim news agency, the source dismissed inaccurate claims by a number of Western media outlets about disclosing details of the final memorandum.

The source added that the text of the memorandum has not yet been finalized.

“If the text is finalized, it will be officially announced,” the source said.

“For this reason, the texts that Western media outlets have so far published as part of the main text are devoid of accuracy,” the source emphasized.

According to the source, the text of the possible memorandum of understanding has undergone some changes over the past few days.

Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Bagheri Kani said on Thursday that the United States should “unconditionally” release all the country’s frozen assets, describing the demand as the “legal right” of the Iranian people.

MNA