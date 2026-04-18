Islamabad stresses peace push after army chief’s Iran visit

Pakistan Army issued a statement on the occasion of the conclusion of the three-day visit of its top military official to Iran, stating that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Defence Forces and Commander of the Pakistan Army, during this visit, met with Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran, and held separate meetings with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Parliament), Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Major General Ali Abdollahi, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters.

The statement added that Field Marshal Asim Munir’s visit demonstrates Pakistan’s firm resolve to facilitate the peaceful resolution of the West Asia conflict and to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

Islamabad played an important role in mediating between Tehran and Washington to reach a ceasefire. The Army Commander and the Prime Minister of Pakistan had multiple contacts with Iranian officials and played a significant role in exchanging messages between Tehran and Washington.

MNA/6803788