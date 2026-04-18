Army commanders renew allegiance with late Imam Khomeini (RA)

The 29th of Farvardin (April 18) is celebrated in Iran as National Army Day. It was named after "National Army Day" by the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA).
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TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – On the National Day of the Army, the commanders of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army Force visited the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA) and renewed their allegiance to the ideas and causes of the late imam.
The 29th of Farvardin (April 18) is celebrated in Iran as National Army Day. It was named after "National Army Day" by the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA).
MNA/6804179
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