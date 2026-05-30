US MQ-9 Reaper drone shot down over Yemen's Marib

Local and media sources in Yemen have reported the downing of a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the northeastern part of the country, in what would mark the latest loss of a high-value American unmanned aerial vehicle over Yemeni territory.

According to reports cited by Al Mayadeen, local and media sources in Marib Province confirmed that an American MQ-9 Reaper was targeted and brought down in the province's airspace. No further details have been released regarding the party responsible for the interception, the method used, or any potential damages beyond the loss of the aircraft itself.

The MQ-9 Reaper is one of the United States' most advanced and expensive military drones, capable of conducting surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strike missions. Its unit cost runs into the tens of millions of dollars.

This marks the latest in a series of US MQ-9 Reaper drones to have been downed over Yemen in recent months, with Yemeni forces having claimed responsibility for multiple such intercepts as part of their ongoing air defence operations.

MNA