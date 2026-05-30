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May 30, 2026, 9:48 AM

Israeli regime’s impunity must end: Gharibabadi

Israeli regime’s impunity must end: Gharibabadi

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi has warned international bodies against ending the Israeli regime’s impunity.

“Instead of accountability for the inclusion of its entities in the UN list on conflict-related sexual violence, the Israeli regime has subjected the UN Secretary-General to punishment - a sign of the same dangerous pattern: evading accountability by attacking international institutions,” Gharibabadi wrote on his X account on Friday.

“In Gaza and Lebanon, the ceasefires have not led to a cessation of violence for the occupying regime, which has continued killings, bombings, violations of sovereignty, and forced displacement,” he added.

“Conflict-related sexual violence, attacks against civilians, and ceasefire violations should be pursued within the framework of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and international responsibility,” Gharibabadi noted.

“The occupying regime’s impunity must end,” he stressed.

MNA/IRN

News ID 244885

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