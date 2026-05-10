  1. Politics
May 10, 2026, 7:22 PM

Pakistan PM confirms Tehran sent response to US proposal

Pakistan PM confirms Tehran sent response to US proposal

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed on Sunday that Pakistan received Iran’s response to a US proposal to end the war in the region.

Speaking at a ceremony held in Islamabad, the premier mentioned Pakistan’s efforts for de-escalation between the US and Iran, stating that Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir had informed him “a while ago” that Pakistan has received Iran’s response, local English daily Dawn reported.
Earlier, Iranian media reported that Iran sent its response to the US proposal via Pakistan.
Dawn cited local Iranian media as reporting that Tehran’s response to the latest US peace proposal focuses on “ending the war and maritime security”.

MNA/6825928

News ID 244394

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