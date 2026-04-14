Iran estimates US-Israeli war damages at $270b: spox

"Preliminary and very crude figures put the damage at $270 billion so far," Fatemeh Mohajerani told.

She noted that the Iranian administration’s economic authorities will determine more precise figures through a multi-stage process.

The first will be an assessment of damage to buildings; the second will be an analysis of budget revenue losses and the impact of industrial shutdowns, she explained.

The issue of war reparations was one of the issues that the Iranian negotiating team pursued in the Islamabad talks, she said, adding that the damages usually have to be examined in several layers.

According to the estimates, the damages sustained by Iran in the US and Israeli aggression at about $270 billion.

"We will certainly defend the rights of our people through legal means, including compensation for the bloodshed of our loved ones at the Minab school," Mohajerani added, referring to a heinous US-Israeli military strike on an elementary school in Iran’s southern city of Minab that claimed around 170 lives on February 28.

MNA