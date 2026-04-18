Deadly attack on Iran school proves US dictatorial policies

According to RIA Novosti, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in remarks described the US policy as truly dictatorial after recalling that nearly 200 people, including very young children, were killed in an attack on a school in Minab.

The Belarusian President also explained that: "You talk about human rights and democracy; all this is meaningless (to you). How can the United States talk about human rights while it itself commits such acts?"

He also noted that the human losses caused by the Israeli bombing call into question US's commitment to democracy and human rights.

He added that in the US "nothing changes"; indicating that the existence of a dictatorship in this country.

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