210 Iranian healthcare centers damaged in US-Israeli attacks

Akhoundzadeh said that during the current conflict, contrary to conventional practices in wars, the Israeli-American coalition targeted civilian centers, including medical, educational facilities, and even schools.

He added that these crimes began with the bombing of an elementary school in Minab, in which approximately 170 students lost their lives – an event he described as rare in the history of wars.

The Deputy Minister stated that so far, over 210 health and medical centers in various parts of the country have been targeted by the United States and the Israeli regime. A significant portion of these centers were rural health centers that served limited populations.

He stated that as a result of the US-Israeli attacks, six hospitals have been taken out of service, including the Persian Gulf Martyrs Hospital in Bushehr, one of the important medical centers in that province.

The Deputy Minister noted that a number of healthcare workers, including physicians, pharmacists, nurses, emergency technicians, and relief workers, have been martyred in the US-Israeli attacks.

He added that in some cases, even ambulance vehicles, including a maritime ambulance on the Hormuz to Bandar Abbas route, transporting patients, were targeted and destroyed.

MNA/6801101