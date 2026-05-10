Iranian, Turkish FMs hold phone call again within in 48 hours

The ministers discussed the latest developments regarding ongoing diplomatic processes between Iran and the United States, mediated by Pakistan, Al Jazeera reported.
MNA
TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation on Sunday afternoon for second time in the past 48 hours.
The ministers discussed the latest developments regarding ongoing diplomatic processes between Iran and the United States, mediated by Pakistan, Al Jazeera reported.
MNA
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