  1. Politics
May 10, 2026, 4:46 PM

Iran, Qatar FMs discuss latest regional developments in call

Iran, Qatar FMs discuss latest regional developments in call

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a telephone counterpart on Sunday to discuss the latest developments in the region.

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on the latest regional developments and the current diplomatic processes.

The details of the phone call between Iranian and Qatari foreign ministers will be published later. 

MNA

News ID 244389

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