Gaza death toll reaches 72,737 since Oct. 07, 2023: ministry

The ministry added that one Palestinian was martyred and four others were injured in the enclave over the past 24 hours.

A significant number of victims still remain under the rubble and the rescue teams have not been able to reach them so far.

According to this report, since the ceasefire was announced on October 11, 2025, the total number of martyrs and injured has reached 851 and 2,437, respectively.

The total number of bodies recovered from the rubble has reached 770, the ministry continued.

Thus, since the beginning of the Zionist regime's war launched against Gaza on October 7, 2023, the number of martyrs has reached 72,737 while the number of injured has reached 172,539.

MNA