Iran, ICRC ink MoU to expand coop. in training, research

During the meeting, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh and Director-General of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Pierre Krähenbühl signed a memorandum of understanding with the aim of strengthening dialogue and cooperation in areas of common interest, including education and research in international humanitarian law, humanitarian policymaking, health diplomacy, peace and security, and other relevant areas.

Khatibzadeh, who also heads the Center for Political and International Studies at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that his country is willing to expand its cooperation and collaboration with the committee on the relevant issues.

Promoting greater understanding and respect for the principles of international humanitarian law and creating broader areas for specialized and operational interactions between the two sides have bene cited as the main goal of the cooperation.

