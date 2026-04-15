Iran naval blockade to further harm American people

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency, Pakaein emphasized that war at sea would cause a chaotic situation in maritime trade that would harm the entire world as well as the American people more than ever before.

Referring to the US claim of a naval blockade of Iran, he noted, “By presenting this plan, the US has shown that it is in a state of complete desperation and helplessness and is proposing options that will definitely make the United States more isolated in the world than before.”

The close allies of the United States, such as England, France, Japan, and even Australia, did not even support this plan, he said, adding, “A naval blockade of Iran will certainly not help reduce oil prices because the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has increased oil prices. If a naval blockade is also implemented and various countries that buy oil from Iran and the region, energy prices will increase rapidly, and the US economy will suffer the most from this issue, and naturally, the global economy will be affected."

The United States is currently grappling with Iran, but if it enters into a naval blockade, countries that cannot travel to buy and sell oil and goods will suffer economic blows, which will cause more countries to take a stance against the United States. On the other hand, Iran's supporters and friends will considerably increase in the world.

War at sea will cause a chaotic situation in the maritime trade, which will harm the entire world and the American people more than ever before, he underlined.

Pakaein, who is also an expert in the international affairs, said, "Given America's limitations and the dominance of the US’s rivals over important straits in the world, such as the “Cape of Good Hope”, the “Strait of Malacca”, “Bab al-Mandab Strait”, and the “Strait of Hormuz”, if a war of the straits occurs, it will be the United States that will suffer more. On the other hand, China can also destabilize the Taiwan Strait, which will again end up to the detriment of America."

If Iran retaliates and blocks the Strait of Hormuz, it will cause a disaster in the energy and food sectors, and consequently, the Persian Gulf littoral states and other countries will definitely suffer, he continued.

With due observance to this issue, Iran will suffer the least losses because it has been facing foreign exchange receipts for years despite sanctions imposed against the country, so it has found ways to manage this situation, he noted, stating, “At the same time, Iran has 15 neighbors and can pursue its transactions via land to Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan, Central Asia, and the Caucasus."

“The best possible option for US President Trump is to accept Iran's 10-point conditions and try to wisely defend his country's national interests; otherwise, adventurist actions will only result in violating the US’s national interests," he concluded.

MNA