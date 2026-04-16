What's behind Trump's announcement of Lebanon truce?

In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump announced that Lebanon and the Israeli regime will officially begin a 10-day ceasefire at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. Here are several considerations about the manner of Lebanon truce announcement:

Intense pressure from Iran on the American side to enforce a ceasefire in Lebanon, as a precondition for the continuation and progress of negotiations, has been an open issue to all. This reality has been confirmed by both regional and Western media sources.

Nevertheless, Trump, Israeli sources, and certain regional outlets are attempting to link the established ceasefire solely to negotiations between Trump, the U.S. administration, and the Zionist regime, thereby diminishing the role of the Resistance and Iran.

This narrative push occurs despite the fact that, prior to the onset of the third imposed war against Iran, the Zionist regime had conducted over 400 attacks on Lebanon within approximately one year, refusing to accept or observe any form of ceasefire. During that period, there was no mention of inviting the Lebanese government to negotiations on the matter; fundamentally, neither the Zionists nor the Americans attributed any capacity to the Lebanese government to exert pressure on the Israeli regime.

Regarding the manner of the ceasefire's announcement, something should be taken into consideration: The United States and the Israeli regime, in a deceptive maneuver, seek to frame the ceasefire as an agreement with the Lebanese government. This serves the dual purpose of operationalizing the ceasefire while simultaneously avoiding any linkage of the matter to the Resistance. Furthermore, they intend to exploit this development in alignment with their malevolent policy of sowing internal discord within Lebanon.

MNA