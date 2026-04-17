Israel ‘biggest obstacle to peace in region': Erdogan

Speaking at an international forum held in Istanbul late on Thursday, Erdogan said, “No framework excluding main regional actors can deliver peace and security in the region.”

Thousands of innocent people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Palestine and Lebanon, with more than 1 million people displaced in Lebanon, he highlighted.

Turning to developments in the West Asia region, the Turkish president said while the international community shows intent to stop ongoing tragedies, governments have lagged behind.

“Israeli regime, which is the biggest obstacle to peace and stability for its own people, Palestine and the wider region, continues its actions despite all efforts by the international community,” he said.

He went on to say that Israeli forces have killed 755 Palestinians and injured 2,100 others since a ceasefire signed on Oct. 10, 2025, adding that the death toll since Oct. 7, 2023, has reached 73,000, with more than 172,000 injured in Gaza.

Erdogan also accused Israel of failing to uphold its commitments under the ceasefire and obstructing the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, while continuing aggressive policies in Al-Quds Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the West Bank.

He further criticized Israeli plans regarding the West Bank and legislation concerning Palestinian prisoners, saying such steps risk reviving “apartheid practices.”

The Turkish president called on the parliaments around the world to take a more assertive stance against the policies of the Israeli regime.

MNA/6802985