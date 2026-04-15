Naval blockade of Iranian ports violates ceasefire

Once the naval blockade continues, Iran will prevent all export and import processes in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea, Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi emphasized.

In a statement released on Wednesday, he stated, "If the United States continues its illegal action in enforcing a maritime blockade in the region and creating insecurity for Iranian commercial vessels and oil tankers, this action by the US will be a precursor of violation of the ceasefire, and the powerful Armed Forces of the country will not allow any exports or imports in the Persian Gulf region, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea to continue.”

"Iran will take decisive action to defend its national sovereignty and interests,” the commander emphasized.

MNA/6801717