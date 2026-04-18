  1. Politics
Apr 18, 2026, 7:51 AM

Iran urges UN to react to US-Israeli aggression

Iran urges UN to react to US-Israeli aggression

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh called for an effective and decisive UN reaction to the continued blatant violations of international law resulting from US and Israeli aggression against Iran.

 Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, who traveled to Turkey to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, met on the sidelines of the conference with Rosemary Di Carlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the aggressive attacks by the United States and the Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the latest related developments.

Khatibzadeh also called on the United Nations to take an effective and decisive reaction to the continued blatant violations of international laws and rights resulting from this aggressive act against the country.

MNA/6803629

News ID 243730

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