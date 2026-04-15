  1. Politics
Apr 15, 2026, 5:46 PM

"If enemy's pressure rises, Iran to put aside reservations"

"If enemy's pressure rises, Iran to put aside reservations"

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – A senior Iranian cleric has said that “If the enemy's pressure increases, we will put aside our reservations.”

Ayatollah Aarafi, Director of Iran’s Seminary Schools said on Wednesday that “Iran has set aside many reservations in the new regional order, and in the future, if the pressures increase, it will put aside other reservations again.” 
Ayatollah Arafi also said that “today we have changed the concept of defense because of this newly emerged order.”
MNA/FNA1776241688214895826

News ID 243665

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