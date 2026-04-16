Iran gave final ultimatum to stop aggression on Lebanon Wed.

An informed Iranian military source told Al-Mayadeen: “Last night, we set a final and decisive deadline to stop the aggression on Lebanon.”

He added: “The enemy’s mutual understanding of the seriousness and inevitability of the start of the operation, along with Hezbollah’s resistance and sacrifices on the front lines, led to the ceasefire in Lebanon.”

US President Donald Trump said an hour ago in a message on the social network Truth Social that a 10-day ceasefire had been established in Lebanon.

MNA/6802862