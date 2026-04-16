  1. Politics
Apr 16, 2026, 11:46 PM

Iran gave final ultimatum to stop aggression on Lebanon Wed.

Iran gave final ultimatum to stop aggression on Lebanon Wed.

TEHRAN, Apr. 16 (MNA) – "We gave a final ultimatum to stop the aggression against Lebanon last night," an informed Iranian military source said on Thursday night.

An informed Iranian military source told Al-Mayadeen: “Last night, we set a final and decisive deadline to stop the aggression on Lebanon.”
He added: “The enemy’s mutual understanding of the seriousness and inevitability of the start of the operation, along with Hezbollah’s resistance and sacrifices on the front lines, led to the ceasefire in Lebanon.”
US President Donald Trump said an hour ago in a message on the social network Truth Social that a 10-day ceasefire had been established in Lebanon.
MNA/6802862

News ID 243693

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News