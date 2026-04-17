  1. Politics
Apr 17, 2026, 5:17 PM

Following Lebanon ceasefire;

Iran reopens Hormuz Strait to commercial traffic: FM Araghchi

Iran reopens Hormuz Strait to commercial traffic: FM Araghchi

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi says passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open following the ceasefire in Lebanon.

In a post on his X account on Friday, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “In line with ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Iran reopens Hormuz Strait to commercial traffic: FM Araghchi

The reopening of the vital waterway was confirmed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who emphasized that maritime operations would safely resume under Iranian oversight.

The Strait had been effectively blocked to vessels affiliated with adversaries and those cooperating with them, a strategic move by Tehran aimed at maintaining security in the waterway during unrelenting US-Israeli aggression that began on February 28.

MNA

News ID 243722

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