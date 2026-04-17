Source clarifies temporary reopening of Hormuz Strait

From the beginning of the ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, Iran was supposed to allow daily passage of a number of ships, the informed source said Friday.

“However” he said “after the ceasefire in Lebanon failed to be implemented and the ceasefire agreement failed to include (ceasefire between) Hezbollah and the Zionist regime of Israel, Iran suspended the agreement on the passage of ships through the Strait."

The informed source noted that Iran has set three conditions for the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz:

1. The ships must be commercial and the passage of military ships is prohibited, and neither the ships nor the cargo should be related to the hostile countries.

2. Vessels must pass through the route designated by Iran.

3. The passage of ships must be coordinated with the Iranian forces responsible for the passage; as CENTCOM had, before the war, confirmed the management of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) over the Strait of Hormuz.

The informed source further emphasized that the implementation of some preconditions, including the ceasefire in Lebanon, was key to Iran’s decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The source at the same time warned that if naval blockade continues, it will be considered a violation of the ceasefire and the passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be prevented.

MNA/TSN