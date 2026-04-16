Iran warns of consequences of US provocations in Persian Gulf

In a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday, Araghchi elaborated on the latest regional developments following the establishment of a ceasefire in the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran.



He also warned about the dangerous consequences of the United States’ provocative positions and actions in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, which he said would lead to a more complicated situation in the region.

Araghchi expressed appreciation for the responsible decision by China and Russia in opposing the unreasonable and one-sided resolution proposed by the US at the United Nations Security Council regarding regional developments, describing the move as effective in preventing an escalation of tensions.



For his part, Wang Yi praised the resilience and self-reliance of the Iranian nation during the recent war and emphasized Beijing’s readiness to help advance diplomacy and bring an end to the conflict.



MNA/TSN