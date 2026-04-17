  1. Politics
Apr 17, 2026, 7:04 PM

Ceasefire in Lebanon as crucial as in Iran: Ghalibaf to Berri

Ceasefire in Lebanon as crucial as in Iran: Ghalibaf to Berri

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says that Iran has been seriously pursuing a permanent ceasefire in all conflict zones, emphasizing that ceasefire in Lebanon is as important as in Iran.

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri late on Thursday, praising the courage and resistance of the Lebanese people.

“We will never forget our Lebanese brothers,” Ghalibaf stated, noting that he is personally and continuously monitoring the situation in Lebanon to ensure a ceasefire is established.

The Lebanese parliament speaker, for his part, provided an update on the impact of Israeli strikes, stating that Israel is committing systematic crimes and attempting to ethnically cleanse areas, resulting in the displacement of over 1.2 million Lebanese citizens.

Lebanon’s leadership and resistance fighters remain steadfast, asserting that any official diplomatic engagement with the Zionist regime would run contrary to the interests of the Lebanese people, Nabih Berri added.

MNA

News ID 243719

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