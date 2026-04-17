Ceasefire in Lebanon as crucial as in Iran: Ghalibaf to Berri

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri late on Thursday, praising the courage and resistance of the Lebanese people.

“We will never forget our Lebanese brothers,” Ghalibaf stated, noting that he is personally and continuously monitoring the situation in Lebanon to ensure a ceasefire is established.

The Lebanese parliament speaker, for his part, provided an update on the impact of Israeli strikes, stating that Israel is committing systematic crimes and attempting to ethnically cleanse areas, resulting in the displacement of over 1.2 million Lebanese citizens.

Lebanon’s leadership and resistance fighters remain steadfast, asserting that any official diplomatic engagement with the Zionist regime would run contrary to the interests of the Lebanese people, Nabih Berri added.

MNA