20,000 seafarers, 2,000 ships stuck in Hormuz Strait: IMO

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is preparing emergency plans to evacuate nearly 20,000 seafarers and around 2,000 ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, media reported on Wednesday.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said the evacuation cannot happen all at once. He explained that it will need careful coordination between countries, especially because the Strait is only about 30 kilometres wide and safety risks remain high.

MNA