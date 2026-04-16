The gap between the image and reality of US power

The world stands on the precipice of a historic turning point; a juncture that, on the surface, might be comprehensible—like many prior upheavals—in the guise of a regional crisis or a limited military conflict, yet which harbors, at its core, signs of a monumental shift in the structure of global power. The forty-day war that commenced with the aggression of America and the Zionist regime against Iran has transformed, more than being a mere military confrontation, into an arena for a genuine test of "hegemony." It is a test whose outcome, transcending the battlefield, will be etched into the consciousness of global actors and the future equations of international order.

What is significant in this context is not solely Iran's steadfastness, but rather the gradual collapse of an image that America meticulously constructed over decades at enormous cost: the image of an uncontested power capable of imposing its will upon others through reliance on military superiority. This image is now confronted with severe fractures.

The Erosion of Hard Power: From a Decisive Instrument to a Costly Option

For decades, military might has been the primary pillar of American foreign policy. From the Persian Gulf wars to Afghanistan and Iraq, Washington has endeavored to convey the message to the world that, should it prove necessary, it will not only utilize military means but will also encounter no serious obstacle in doing so. However, the recent war has demonstrated that this equation no longer functions with the same simplicity as before.

In this confrontation, Iran managed to alter the calculus not by relying solely on classical military strength, but by harnessing a combination of power components—from strategic depth and deterrence capability to internal cohesion and experience in asymmetric warfare. The result was that America, despite its technological and military advantages, failed to achieve its primary objective: the imposition of will.

Under such circumstances, American hard power has shifted from a "decisive instrument" to a "costly option." This transformation is perhaps the most significant strategic consequence of the war. When the use of military force not only fails to guarantee victory but can also lead to the erosion of credibility and power, its standing in the calculations of policymakers will naturally undergo change.

From this perspective, the recent war must be regarded as a turning point in the decline of the efficacy of American hard power; a point demonstrating that even military superiority is no guarantee of success in the face of will and strategy.

Redefining the Concept of Deterrence

One of the most important ramifications of this war is the alteration in the concept of deterrence. Previously, the American military threat played a decisive role in shaping the behavior of numerous nations. This threat, particularly for regional actors, functioned as a constraining factor and, in many instances, impeded the adoption of independent decisions.

But what transpired in this war has transformed this equation. By demonstrating steadfastness against military pressures and preserving its retaliatory capability, Iran illustrated that one can withstand this threat and even neutralize it. This experience will not remain confined to a single nation; rather, it will swiftly become entrenched in the minds of other actors.

Indeed, American deterrence was effective as long as it remained "credible." This credibility has now been shaken. When a regional actor can resist military pressure and impose heavy costs on the opposing side, the threat of military action can no longer exert its former influence.

This development will naturally lead to an increase in the audacity of independent actors. Nations that previously refrained from certain actions due to fear of American reaction will now possess greater room for maneuver. This signifies the gradual expansion of "multivocality" within the international system and the reduction of the monopoly on power.

Acceleration of the Transition to a Post-Hegemonic Order

Even prior to this, the world had witnessed indications of the decline of American hegemony. The rise of powers such as China, the resurgence of Russia's role, and the increasing weight of regional actors all signaled a shift in the balance of power. Yet this process was often gradual and, at times, ambiguous.

The recent war has accelerated this trend, elevating it from the realm of theoretical analysis to tangible realities. The discussion is no longer about the "possibility" of hegemonic decline, but rather about the "nature" and "velocity" of this transition.

In a post-hegemonic order, the United States will remain a major power, but it will no longer be capable of unilaterally dictating the rules of the game. This country will inevitably be compelled to move toward negotiation, coalition-building, and persuasion instead of imposing policies. This shift will arise not from choice, but from necessity.

Within such an order, regional actors will assume a more prominent role. Middle and even small powers, provided they possess strategy and cohesion, can influence macro-level trajectories. This is precisely what the recent war vividly exhibited.

Conversely, international institutions and multilateral arrangements will acquire greater importance. In the absence of a hegemonic power capable of unilaterally imposing order, the need for collective mechanisms for crisis management intensifies. This could lead to the strengthening of multilateralism, though the path will not be devoid of challenges.

Conclusion

The forty-day war cannot be analyzed solely within the framework of a military conflict. This war was a juncture at which the "image" of American power collided with its "reality," and this encounter resulted in a profound fissure. The image meticulously cultivated over years through displays of military might and media narratives suffered erosion in the face of genuine resistance.

This does not signify the complete end of American power, but rather the end of its "uncontested dominance." The distinction between these two is of paramount importance. The United States will remain a powerful actor, yet it can no longer make decisions without regard for the will of others.

The world has entered a phase wherein power is more distributed, decision-making is more complex, and equations are more multi-layered. In such a world, what proves decisive is not merely military strength, but a combination of will, strategy, legitimacy, and the capacity for crisis management.

The message of the recent war is clear: Hegemony, even if it appears stable for years, can swiftly erode when confronted with realities on the ground and independent wills. What endures is the genuine capacity to adapt to a changing world. And perhaps the most crucial lesson of this transformation is this: The era of imposition is drawing to a close, and the era of interaction—however difficult and costly—is dawning.

MNA