Iran forced Zionist enemy to accept ceasefire in Lebanon

In a post on his X account on Friday, Mohsen Rezaei pointed to the acceptance of a ceasefire in Lebanon by the United States and Israeli regime and wrote, “The resistance of fighters of Hezbollah Resistance Movement in Lebanon and Iran’s multifaceted pressures [Strait of Hormuz and cessation of negotiations] led to the imposition of a ceasefire on the US-Israeli enemy.”

This is while that the Lebanese government and US President Trump try to declare the ceasefire as their initiative, Rezaei underlined.

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