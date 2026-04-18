  1. Politics
Apr 18, 2026, 6:24 AM

Iran's National Army Day: Symbol of country's strength

Iran's National Army Day: Symbol of country's strength

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – Every year on April 18, the Islamic Republic of Iran observes National Army Day, a day that not only honors the nation’s military forces but also underscores the broader themes of independence and resilience.

The 29th of the Iranian month of Farvardin was named the National Army Day by the late founder of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini (RA).

National Army Day was included in the Iranian calendar after a historic letter from the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, in April 1979.

He voiced strong support for the Army and ordered Army troops to hold massive parades across the country on April 18 every year to express their combat readiness.

The historic decision by Imam Khomeini came after hostile propaganda for undermining the Army after its successful missions in quelling riots and separatist moves.

For many Iranians, Army Day is not just a military observance—it is a reaffirmation of national identity. In a region marked by instability, Iran’s Armed Forces are portrayed as a stabilizing force with a clear message: peace through strength, independence through vigilance.

Iran's National Army Day; Symbol of country's strength

Since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, particularly after the Sacred Defense era, significant changes have been made in the military equipment.

Almost all equipment showcased in the army parades is home-grown and enjoys advanced technology.

Up to several years ago, there were no drones in the army, while today the army has considerable might in the field of drones.

Iran's National Army Day; Symbol of country's strength

In his remarks on April 17, Commander of the Iranian Army, Major General Amir Hatami, said the Army, with open eyes and fingers on the trigger, is ready to confront any enemy aggression.

He also praised the Army’s role in the 8-year, 12-day, and third imposed wars on Iran.

MNA

News ID 243697

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