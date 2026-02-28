  1. Politics
Feb 28, 2026, 8:47 AM

Araghchi, Qatari PM discuss regional developments

Araghchi, Qatari PM discuss regional developments

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Iran’s foreign minister held a phone conversation with Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister to discuss regional developments and the progress of Iran–US nuclear negotiations.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi spoke with Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani about ongoing diplomatic efforts and regional cooperation.

During the call, Araghchi briefed the Qatari official on the latest developments in the indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States.

He expressed appreciation for Qatar’s engagement, as well as the role of other regional countries, in supporting collective interests and regional stability.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continuing diplomatic pathways to safeguard peace and stability in the region.

No further details regarding the conversation were disclosed.

MNA

News ID 242214

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News