Araghchi, Qatari PM discuss regional developments

Seyed Abbas Araghchi spoke with Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani about ongoing diplomatic efforts and regional cooperation.

During the call, Araghchi briefed the Qatari official on the latest developments in the indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States.

He expressed appreciation for Qatar’s engagement, as well as the role of other regional countries, in supporting collective interests and regional stability.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continuing diplomatic pathways to safeguard peace and stability in the region.

No further details regarding the conversation were disclosed.

MNA