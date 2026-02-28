Trump says favours diplomacy with Iran

“We’re not exactly happy with the way they [Iran] negotiated. They cannot have nuclear weapons, and we’re not thrilled with the way they’re negotiating,” Trump told reporters in continuation of his anti-Iran rhetoric.

Trump told reporters he favoured diplomacy but repeated his insistence that Iran could not possess a nuclear weapon, The Guardian reported.

Trump's remarks come as Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the country's nuclear program is entirely peaceful and solely for civil purposes. Also, there is a Fatwa by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction.

Meanwhile, Oman’s foreign minister, Badr Albusaidi, who was the key mediator in the talks between the US and Iran, said the latest discussions had made significant progress and that a “peace deal is within our reach”.

He told CBS Iran had agreed to “never, ever have … nuclear material that will create a bomb” and that its existing stockpiles of enriched uranium would be “blended to the lowest level possible” and converted into fuel.

MNA