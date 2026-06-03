Iran, Egypt FMs discuss regional developments by phone

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a telephone conversation on Tuesday evening to discuss the latest developments in diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions in West Asia, as well as the ongoing situation in Lebanon amid the intensifying attacks by the Israeli regime on the country's southern regions.



The two ministers exchanged views on the consequences of these aggressive actions, which constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire understanding between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, and reviewed the latest regional developments and diplomatic initiatives.

MNA/MFA