  1. Politics
Feb 27, 2026, 12:11 PM

Iran’s FM Araghchi departs for Tehran after Geneva talks

Iran’s FM Araghchi departs for Tehran after Geneva talks

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the negotiating delegation left Swiss city of Geneva for Tehran on Friday morning after participating in the third round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.

Iran’s top diplomat had traveled to the Swiss city of Geneva on Wednesday afternoon at the head of a high-ranking political and diplomatic delegation to take part in the third round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.

The indirect Iran-US talks ended after about six hours on Thursday at the Omani Embassy in Geneva with the negotiating parties agreeing to continue negotiations at the political and technical levels.

According to the scheduled program, the technical delegations of the two sides would meet in Vienna next week on Monday.

The fourth round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States will be held in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Monday at the “technical experts” level.

MA/6761098

News ID 242192
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News