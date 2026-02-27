Iran’s FM Araghchi departs for Tehran after Geneva talks

Iran’s top diplomat had traveled to the Swiss city of Geneva on Wednesday afternoon at the head of a high-ranking political and diplomatic delegation to take part in the third round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.

The indirect Iran-US talks ended after about six hours on Thursday at the Omani Embassy in Geneva with the negotiating parties agreeing to continue negotiations at the political and technical levels.

According to the scheduled program, the technical delegations of the two sides would meet in Vienna next week on Monday.

The fourth round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States will be held in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Monday at the “technical experts” level.

MA/6761098