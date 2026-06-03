Ghalibaf holds meeting with economic authorities

The meeting between Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Parliament and the special representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran for China Affairs with the economy-related ministers including economy and oil ministers as well as the governor of the Central Bank, and the head of the Planning and Budget Organizationm was aimed at enhancing the level of interactions with China and coordinate the government's economic team to express demands for bilateral relations.

Ghalibaf explained the country's developments and plans in relation to China, with a focus on Iran's new policies.

The government's economic ministers also pointed out some basic points about China's economic behavior during the Ramadan War when the Strait of Hormuz was closed. Meanwhile, important issues of bilateral relations were specifically discussed, and it was agreed that plans for improving relations and resolving current problems would be presented to the China affairs special representative.

In this meeting, convergence and cooperation strategies were discussed in order to adopt a unified approach to advancing relations with China.

In addition to following up on current affairs, Ghalibaf is also drawing up Iran's new strategy to improve relations and palying a role in regional and international issues, in order to provide to the Chinese, as Iran's strategic partner, with the new Iranian roadmap.

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