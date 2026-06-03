Resistance to continue til foreigners expelled from region

In a statement to mark the anniversary of the demise of Imam Khomeini released on Wednesday, the IRGC said that resistance against what it described as “arrogant powers’ plots” would continue until its objectives are fully achieved. According to the statement, these goals include the expulsion of foreign forces from West Asia and the liberation of holy Quds and destruction of the Zionist regime of Israel.

The IRGC also emphasized the importance of public support alongside military and diplomatic efforts, saying that public presence and backing are essential factors in achieving what it described as a final victory.

The statement further asserted that the Iranian people would never surrender to what it called the enemy’s “false narratives and fabricated achievements,” and would continue to resist political and media pressure.

Addressing regional developments, the IRGC said that its adversaries have been forced to accept new realities imposed by Iran and its armed forces. It specifically highlighted what it described as the “smart management and control” of the Strait of Hormuz as an example of Iran’s influence over regional dynamics.

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